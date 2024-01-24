PM vows to weigh civic groups' concerns over Land Bridge

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin chairs a mobile cabinet meeting in Ranong on Tuesday. (Photo: Government House)

RANONG: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday promised groups opposing the government's Land Bridge megaproject he will consider their calls, including one for a multilateral committee to study the project before its implementation.

Mr Srettha met with civic groups at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University's education centre in Ranong to discuss their concerns after a mobile cabinet meeting. The groups are based in Chumphon and Ranong, the planned sites of the 1-trillion-baht project.

Aimed at developing a logistics network connecting Ranong with Chumphon, the project comprises a deep-water port in both provinces, a motorway cutting across the land to connect the two provinces and a railway system.

The groups are concerned about the possible negative impacts of constructing the Land Bridge, and they have called on the PM to put the scheme on hold and form a joint committee to study the project again. To ensure the neutrality and accuracy of the proposed new study, the groups suggested the committee comprise representatives of all sides, including members of communities possibly impacted by the Land Bridge and associated industries and independent academics.

The groups also urged the government to provide sufficient access to parties who might be impacted by the Land Bridge and organise public hearings to gauge public opinions on the project.

The groups said Mr Srettha should order a review of the processes followed in conducting an earlier study into the Land Bridge as it appeared to lack participation by local residents who could be affected by the scheme.

Well-rounded information and people's opinions are crucial for the government to make the right decision, said the groups.

The possible impacts of the scheme on the local fishing, tourism and agricultural sectors, for instance, deserve better representation in the study, they said.

"We do hope Prime Minister Sretha will listen to our voices about the megaproject that will possibly result in harmful impacts on our life," said the groups.

Following a meeting with the groups, Mr Srettha said he would consider a new study into the project that would be extensive and independent and allow sufficient public participation.

Senator Suradet Jiratiticharoen, meanwhile, demanded answers to four questions raised about the Land Bridge at a senatorial meeting yesterday, including whether it would really help shorten the time of cargo shipping by bypassing the Malacca Strait.

Since the cargo will need to be unloaded from a ship and transported from one end to the other before it will be loaded again onto another ship, that will likely require more time and cost more money, said the senator.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said the government is taking questions about the project and responding to them individually.