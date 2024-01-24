High-perched garbos killed as truck enters underpass

The blood stained truck after two garbage collectors riding on top were struck and killed as it went through an underpass in Kanchanaburi on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Two garbage collectors sitting on top of the truck were struck and killed when it entered a motorway underpass in Tha Maka district.

Police said the accident occurred as the loaded rubbish truck passed beneath a motorway in tambon Takram En of Tha Maka district about 3.10pm on Tuesday.

Apinyo Benjachart, 24, and Narongsak Chanthong, 27, suffered fatal head injuries and were pronounced dead at nearby Makarak Hospital.

They were sitting on top of the loaded truck as it entered the underpass. The clearance was four metres and was clearly marked.

Truck driver Chuchart Promsawat, 43, said he was unaware the two men were sitting on top of the heaped bags of garbage. He heard the sound of the impact as he drove under the motorway.

Police have charged him with reckless driving causing death.