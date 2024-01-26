Police seize 25m speed pills in 8 drug cases

Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, assistant national police chief, announces the seizure of 25 speed pills and a tonne of crystal methamphetamine in eight major drug cases during a media briefing at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) office on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Drug suppression police have seized 25 million methamphetamine pills, 1,000 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and assets worth 15 million baht in eight major drug cases in December and January, with 16 suspects arrested.

In one of the cases, a former car racer-turned-drug courier was arrested with more than 12 million speed pills seized from his pickup truck in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, assistant national police chief, and Pol Lt Gen Khirisak Tantinawachai, Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) chief, on Friday announced the drug bust and suspect arrests during a media briefing at the NSB office on Friday.

In the first case, three suspects, including one man and two women, were arrested, and 1.2 million speed pills were seized from a pickup truck in front of a housing estate in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, on the night of Jan 12.

Anuphong, the driver transporting the drugs from the North, was caught while delivering the speed pills to the two women, Akhapapas and Aranya. Assets worth about 15 million baht were seized from them, said Pol Lt Gen Samran.

In the second case, a suspect, identified only as Chetpong, was arrested at a coffee shop inside a petrol station in Kui Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan late on the night of Jan 9. Police found 1.6 million meth pills hidden in the bed of his pickup truck. The suspect had smuggled the drugs from Prachin Buri province to deliver to the South. Another member of the drug operation managed to escape.

Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, assistant national police chief, shows secret compartments inside one of the vehicles used for drug smuggling during a media briefing on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The third case involved the arrest of four suspects, two men (Piyawat and Chakkraphan) and two women (Kesinee and Wanwisa), in two provinces on Jan 15. Police seized 3.2 million speed pills from the pickup truck carrying the men in Prachuap Khiri Khan, while the women were arrested while having meals at a beach in front of a hotel in Phetchaburi on the same day. During questioning, Ms Kesinee admitted that she had been hired to drive a car to survey the smuggling route.

In the fourth case, a former car racer, named only as Natthapong, was caught with 12 million speed pills seized from the bed of his pickup truck in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday. NSB investigators had monitored the movement of a drug gang using three vehicles to smuggle illicit drugs from the northeastern province of Bueng Kan to Bangkok. The interception occurred on Mittraparb Road in Non Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Mr Natthapong drove the pickup truck with a 12-year-old boy sitting inside. The boy had reportedly been forced to accompany the smuggler to prevent the police from searching the vehicle.

The two other vehicles used for surveillance were stopped and two drivers - Sureewan and Thewin – arrested in a nearby area, said the assistant national police chief.

The fifth case involved the seizure of 6 million speed pills left abandoned in a pickup truck by smugglers in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Jan 8.

Another case took place on Dec 24 in Tha Sae district, Chumphon, where two women were arrested and 500,000 speed pills seized from their pickup truck at a checkpoint. The drugs were hidden in various spots inside the vehicle.

In the seventh case, two drug couriers were arrested and 594,000 speed pills seized from their pickup truck in Chana district of Songkhla on Dec 18. Driver Mahama Royalee and passenger Ms Hassama admitted there were illicit drugs inside their vehicles when police stopped it for a search at a checkpoint in Chana. An X-ray scan showed a large quantity of speed pills hidden in secret compartments and gallons inside the vehicle. The drugs were destined for Narathiwat.

The eighth case also occurred in Chana. A drug courier was arrested after 40 sacks containing 1,000 kilogrammes of crystal meth were found hidden in his six-wheel truck at a checkpoint on Jan 7.

Driver Mussorpa informed police that the drugs were destined for a dealer in Tak Bai district of Narathiwat, said Pol Lt Gen Samran.