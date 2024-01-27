German president checks out sustainable rice project

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, centre, listens to a briefing on the Inclusive Sustainable Rice Landscapes project during his visit to Ubon Ratchathani on Friday. (Photo: Food and Agriculture Organization)

UBON RATCHATHANI: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Thailand's largest rice-farming province on Friday in a bid to boost practices towards climate-smart agriculture.

With over 4.2 million rai of rice farmland, the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Chiang Rai are aiming to transform production value chains towards climate-friendly agriculture under a Thai-German development project.

Mr Steinmeier and his delegation met with smallholder farmers at the Suan Ta Rom Demonstration Farm in Trakan Phuet Phon district in Ubon Ratchathani. A 35-rai integrated farmland at the site highlighted methods carried out under the Inclusive Sustainable Rice Landscapes (ISRL) project.

Mr Steinmeier was welcomed by Capt Thamanat Prompow, Minister of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives; Nadhavathna Krishnamra, the kingdom's ambassador to Germany; and representatives of companies in the province.

Thailand is one of the world's leading rice producers and exporters, particularly the Hom Mali rice, producing an estimated 30 million tonnes annually and exporting up to 10 million tonnes, according to Capt Thamanat.

However, increasing rice production and monocropping over the past decades and a lack of sustainable landscape management have resulted in significant environmental degradation, greenhouse gas emissions, declining biodiversity and weakened ecosystems.

Building on the successes of previous initiatives supported by German Development Cooperation (GIZ), Germany's main development agency; the Thai Rice Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives; and OLAM Agri, a multinational agrifood company, the Global Environment Facility and United Nations Environment Programme-funded project now aims to upscale farming practices to benefit farmers and communities.

Up to 45,000 farmers in Thailand joining the ISRL project are encouraged to help lower greenhouse gas emissions by implementing climate-smart rice farming practices and technologies.

Communities learn how to produce natural composts and biocontrol products, thereby reducing farming costs and the potential risks of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Crop diversification and agroforestry will also be carried out.