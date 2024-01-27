Experts warn against quick fixes for AQI

Nipon: Not just a seasonal issue

Experts concluded during the week that air pollution in Thailand needs to be addressed as a structural problem rather than a sporadic one. And institutional reform that focuses on citizen-led solutions is crucial.

The deep dive into potential solutions to the country's air pollution was one of the discussions staged as part of "Journey to Clean Air", an event staged jointly by the British and Australian Chambers of Commerce in Bangkok.

Among the points raised were institutional limitations in addressing air pollution as a structural problem and the role of people in leading action towards a clean air bill.

"The reasons for air pollution in Thailand differ from place to place. So when trying to solve the problems, the government must look at the root causes," said Nipon Poapongsakorn, president of the Thailand Development Research Institute Foundation (TDRI).

According to him, air pollution in Bangkok is mainly caused by traffic emissions, especially from diesel engine vehicles and factories around the city, as well as inorganic aerosols and biomass burning.

He said that inadequate mass transit services and lack of ambient standards and regulations on open-air biomass burning also contribute to dust contamination.

In the northern region, air pollution is caused by emissions from wildfire and agricultural burning, both domestically and in neighbouring countries.

He explained that rural poverty, social inequality, unsustainable agricultural practices, lack of decent non-farm employment, limited capacity for fire prevention and forest management, and increased maize and sugar cane farms in neighbouring countries also contribute to the problems.

"Yet because the government treats the air pollution as a seasonal disaster, it uses ineffective approaches to momentarily solve the problem without paying attention to underlying roots," Mr Nipon said.

He said government agencies employed incoherent measures due to a lack of a common set of comprehensive data. Although a clean air bill has been drafted following a lawsuit by Chiang Mai citizens against the government for failing to solve smog problems, it lacks a common methodology for measuring air quality, Mr Nipon said.

Weenarin Lulitanonda, co-founder of Thailand Clean Air Network, said it also ignores the public's call for human rights-based legislation.