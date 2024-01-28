Hong Kong hails signing of trade framework MoU

The Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and the Thai Hong Kong Trade Association (THKTA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tighten bilateral trade.

Steve Chuang, FHKI chair, on Wednesday said Asean and Thailand are prime destinations among Hong Kong manufacturers to expand their business beyond China to mitigate risks and diversify supply chains.

"The Asean countries provide a unique and great opportunity for Hong Kong manufacturers. With this emerging consumer market, favourable trading climate and a strategic location in global trade routes, these Asean nations become crucial partners for diversifying and expanding their business," he said.

The MoU signing between FHKI and THKTA is a big step in establishing a strong collaborative framework, aiming at supporting industrial development in Thailand and Hong Kong, he said. Both parties will collaborate in the fields of economy, business, trade and human resource management, he said.

Thailand, he added, holds a special status as a close trading partner with Hong Kong. With a labour force of nearly 40 million workers, Thailand offers attractive opportunities for industries that require a large and skilled labour supply. With an expanding middle class, Thailand also presents a promising market for Hong Kong's export sectors, he said.

"With the signing of the MoU, we are filled with excitement and optimism. We believe it will elevate trade and business connectivity while fostering greater economic development for both regions," he said.