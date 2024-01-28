Uthenthawai suspends classes after deadly brawl

Students gather at the Uthenthawai campus in November last year to oppose the relocation of the college. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-Ok has suspended classes at its Uthenthawai campus for three days and declared the campus off-limits after a student from a rival vocational college was stabbed to death on Friday.

The Uthenthawai campus on Sunday announced the suspension of classes for all students of the faculty of engineering and architecture from Jan 28 to 30.

Lecturers will provide online classes during this time. Students who need to enter the campus must submit a letter to their supervising teacher.

The announcement came after two students from Pathumwan Institute of Technology were attacked by about a dozen youths in front of their college on late Friday night. One of the Pathumwan students, identified as Varawut Khankamnok, 25, was stabbed in the chest and pronounced dead at hospital.

Pol Maj Gen Samart Promchart, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, said investigators had identified several of the attackers and would apply for court arrest warrants for nine people. He said none of them were still students. He did not say if they were former students of Uthenthawai college.

Pol Maj Gen Samart said investigators in the case would discuss progress at a meeting on Sunday night.

He said preparations were being made to head off any revenge attack may be planned for Feb 1, the anniversary of the founding of Uthenthawai.