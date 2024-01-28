2.5m meth pills seized after border clash

CHIANG MAI: Soldiers seized 2.5 million methamphetamine pills after an exchange of gunfire with smugglers near the Myanmar border on Sunday morning.

Col Kidakorn Chantra, deputy commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, said on Sunday afternoon that the drugs were in 25 backpacks of 100,000 pills each. They were found abandoned after soldiers exchanged gunfire with fleeing smugglers early Sunday morning.

He said a poarol from the 4th Cavalry Company spied men sneaking through the Pang Tong border pass in tambon Mon Pin in Fang district about 5.30am.

They challenged the smugglers to stop for a search, and the two sides exhanged gunshots for about 10 minutes. The intruders retreated, and the soldiers found the bags after they left.

There were no casuaties.