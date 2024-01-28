Srisuwan 'asked for cash many times'

Mr Srisuwan was arrested at his house in Pathum Thani on Friday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

The wife of the Rice Department (RD) chief has insisted her family was backed into a corner and had little choice but to expose a noted whistle-blower they allege extorted her husband.

Speaking to the media, Thanyarat Chaisirikunakorn, 49, said her husband, RD director-general Natthakit Khongthip, has been the subject of frequent extortion attempts by the group led by activist Srisuwan Janya since he was appointed department chief.

The group kept picking on state projects under the RD, alleging they were tainted with irregularities, despite Mr Natthakit’s insistence that they were all above board.

“We felt it wasn’t fair that we were being treated this way,” she said.

Ms Thanyarat said the group has demanded payments from the family in exchange for leaving Mr Natthakit alone.

She added the group, which United Thai Nation (UTN) Party member Yoswaris “Jeng Dokjik” Chuklom and UTN former MP candidate Phimnattha Chiraphutthiphak are also accused of being members of, tried to talk her into paying up, rather than risk her husband’s reputation.

The group told her it would take at least two to three years to disprove graft allegations via the justice process and during that time the department chief’s name would be ruined.

Ms Thanyarat said she believed the extortion was the work of a team.

This mirrors a statement made on Saturday by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), that the extortion was orchestrated by a petitioner, a go-between, the owner of the proxy bank accounts and a courier who picked up the money from the victim.

Mr Srisuwan, Mr Yoswaris and Ms Phimnattha are accused of demanding 3 million baht (later dropped to 1.5 million baht after negotiations), from Mr Natthakit.

Mr Srisuwan was arrested at his house in Pathum Thani on Friday as 500,000 baht of the bribe was delivered to his home by undercover police. The three all deny extortion charges and have 15 days to present written defences.

A source in the Anti-Corruption Division said police have obtained an audio clip of Mr Yoswaris admitting part of the extortion money was being offered to a senior figure.

Police are also said to be examining a Line chat record between Ms Thanyarat and Ms Phimnattha.

RD director-general Natthakit Khongthip meets police on Sunday. (photo supplied)