Govt sees soft power boost in festival hits

Paetongtarn: Films 'good ads' for govt

The government will promote a slew of Thai movies at international film festivals starting with six movies at the Osaka Asian Film Festival in March, according to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party leader and chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development.

Ms Paetongtarn took to her Facebook page on Sunday to commend the six movies selected for the event in Japan under the government's "Thai Cinema Kaleidoscope 2024" collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate-General of Osaka.

Last year's blockbuster Sup Pa Rer (The Undertaker) directed by Thiti Srinuan headlines the line-up which also includes, Hoon Payon by Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon, Waew Siang Fai (Blazed Away, 2002) by Supamart Boonnil, How We Say Goodbye (2023) by Thunyachanok Aphisumphokul, Puen-Mai-Sanit (Not Friends, 2023) directed by Atta Hemwadee, and Solids by the Seashore (2023) by Patiparn Boontarig.

Ms Paetongtarn said Puen-Mai-Sanit (Not Friends) and Solids by the Seashore have been shortlisted for the Grand Prix Award and the Most Promising Talent Award.

"We hope to have good news," she said, of the Thai entrants' chances of scooping an award at the festival. The government is covering their costs to attend.

"They will represent the policy to support Thai movies in international film festivals, which is the result of brainstorming between movie directors and the National Committee on Soft Power Development. It is a big step to show the government is serious about supporting the movie industry and promoting Thai culture," she said.

"The government is now looking forward to supporting more movie screenings at other international film festivals, such as the International Film Festival Rotterdam and the Berlin International Film Festival," said Ms Paetongtarn.

The 19th edition of the annual festival will be held on March 1–10 in Japan.