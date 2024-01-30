Obec to continue reducing non-core tasks for teachers

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) will continue to aim to reduce non-core tasks for teachers after the cancellation of teachers' caretaker duty was recently approved by the cabinet, Obec secretary-general Thanu Wongchinda said on Monday.

The cabinet agreed to call off the caretaking duty on Jan 23, following an assault on a female teacher at a primary school in Chiang Rai's Muang district in the small hours of Jan 21.

The attack led to the ending of a national policy that had been running since 1999.

The cabinet resolution is expected to help give teachers more time to manage their classes.

Every agency under the Educational Service Area Office has been notified of the change.

Mr Thanu said that Obec has tried to reduce non-core tasks for teachers, such as caretaking, for a long time.

Citing a survey by the commission, he said that some teachers had at least 400 non-core tasks.

Several schools faced a scarcity of human resources, leading them to overload their teachers with tasks and causing burnout.

"The cancellation of the caretaker duty is what every teacher deserves," Mr Thanu said.

However, last weekend, some schools were reportedly unable to live up to the government's resolution.

One teacher named Roi Ed posted a series of photos of school buildings after school hours on her Facebook page on Sunday with a caption that read: "The cabinet said that teachers don't have to perform a caretaker duty anymore, but supervisors at my school said we have to."

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang said that the government had demanded that every school halt the caretaking responsibility immediately.

He has also given assurances that teachers can choose not to comply with caretaking requirements.

The government has also demanded members of related sectors to list the number of schools under Obec supervision throughout the country so it can collaborate with the police and local administrative authorities to protect schools, he said.