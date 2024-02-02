Soft power fashion panel quits en masse

Members say their job was finished, but some say elephant print pants stunt rubbed them the wrong way

An image of students holding elephant-print pants was not the kind of fashion statement that designer Kamonnart Ongwandee was expecting to see when she volunteered to head a fashion panel as part of the government’s soft-power campaign. She took to Facebook to declare that her committee had nothing to do with the idea. (Photo: Kamonnart Ong)

A panel of fashion experts advising the government’s soft power committee has resigned en masse, with some sources speculating they were dismayed by a planned marketing stunt involving elephant-print pants.

The sub-committee had 23 members and was headed by Kamonnart Ongwandee, a leading designer, before all of the members resigned this week.

A Facebook announcement said they had decided to end their role, effective from Thursday, as they had completed the job they had set out to do. As well, it said, each member had individual commitments, which meant they could not contribute their time to the next phase effectively.

The resignations sparked speculation there had been discord between the sub-committee members and a state agency over work plans, and whether the upcoming event was a trigger.

On Jan 17, Ms Kamonnart posted on her Facebook account that her sub-committee had nothing to do with a Guinness World Record event that is scheduled to take place this month. She urged state agencies to consult with the soft power development committee as their projects would be funded by taxpayers’ money.

From Feb 21 to 27, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is staging light-hearted events intended to promote soft power. It will invite people to take part in five challenges — such as eating the most popcorn in one minute and bursting the most balloons with boxing gloves in one minute.

An event relating to fashion involves a challenge to put on the most elephant-print pants in one minute. Once a derided backpacker cliche, the garments have become trendy among locals as well as foreigners.

“I really want to see the faces of the people approving the budget,” Ms Kamonnart wrote on Facebook next to a picture of rows of students holding elephant-print pants. “We did not have the chance to oppose the idea. They did not consult us.

“What will you achieve after doing this? We volunteered and worked hard to frame ideas for fashion industrial development while the agency was to create a pop-up event. What value does it create?”

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday played down the drama surrounding the mass resignations.

He said there was no need to dramatise the situation and that new members would be nominated and appointed next week, as indicated by Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, secretary of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee.

On his X account, Dr Surapong thanked the sub-committee for their contribution and acknowledged their personal commitments.

He said he had approached several figures to continue the work and would nominate the new members when the national committee mets on Feb 9.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and deputy chair of the national committee, also thanked the fashion experts for their help.