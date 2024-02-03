Drunk policeman injures boy in Roi Et road crash

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Somsong Sriardree-ara, a police officer in Sakon Nakhon province. (Photo supplied)

The Don't Drink Drive Foundation has called for stricter drink driving laws after a drunk policeman caused an accident on Thursday, seriously injuring a 12-year-old boy and damaging 12 vehicles in Roi Et.

The incident took place on Prem Pracharath Road on Thursday at 9.50am when the driver, identified as Pol Snr Sgt Maj Somsong Sriardree-ara, a police officer at Na Nai police station in Sakon Nakhon province, crashed his white pickup truck into another truck before hitting the rear of a motorbike that the 12-year-old boy was a passenger on.

The kid fell off the motorbike and was dragged along the road by the pickup for 300 metres.

The driver continued driving at high speed, crashing into eight more motorcycles, another car and a three-wheeler before he was arrested.

The boy was rushed to Roi Et Hospital and was in critical condition with broken legs and other serious wounds.

The foundation's secretary-general, Dr Taejing Siripanich, said that the alcohol level in the police officer's blood exceeded 321 milligrammes.

According to him, an alcohol level of more than 300mg can make the drinker feel dizzy, which means it is difficult to remain conscious. When the alcohol level reaches 400mg, the person can lose consciousness.

"It is normal for people under the influence of alcohol to be unable to control themselves both physically and mentally. Drivers with an alcohol level higher than 300mg may enter into autopilot mode and have no idea what they hit," Dr Taejing said.

He said that the offender, as a law enforcer, should face the highest punishment for failing to abide by the law.

"The incident reflects the weaknesses of Thailand's law enforcement. It also made us realise that our 20-year efforts in the don't drink and drive campaign have been a failure," he added.

Dr Taejing urged the government to issue a specific law against drunk driving.

"The laws have to be enforced against all related individuals who allow those under the influence of alcohol to drive, including the sellers of alcohol.

"Meanwhile, every motorist must be strictly tested for alcohol levels when a road accident occurs," Dr Taejing said.

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol was said to have acknowledged the matter, and the case is supervised by Muang Roi Et police chief.

The wrongdoer has been detained at the police station and will be remanded by a court within 48 hours. His bail was denied.

Sakon Nakhon Provincial Police will also launch a disciplinary probe into the matter.