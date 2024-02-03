Online firearms seller closed after 6 years

Some of the seized firearms and ammunition found inside the house of the “Loong Kamnan Loong Kamnan” Facebook page administrator. (Photo: Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau)

SAMUT PRAKAN - A cyber crimes investigation has led to the closure of a Facebook page involved in the illicit sale of firearms for over six years, police say.

As part of a police campaign to eliminate the trade of illegal weapons through social media, cyber crimes investigators identified a Facebook page named “Loong Kamnan Loong Kamnan”, or village chief, which they say had been operating in violation of the Firearms Act since 2018.

Further investigation revealed that the administrator had made numerous shipments last year.

On Friday, officers armed with a warrant searched a residence in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan. There, they discovered the Facebook page administrator, identified only as Jaray, along with his father and an arsenal of firearms and ammunition, including BB guns and bullets or various calibres.

The search also yielded accessories such as magazines and scopes, along with devices and four bank account passbooks used for the illicit business.

Police said Mr Jaray admitted to managing the online page and was now being detained on charges of unauthorised firearms sales and possession of munitions without a licence.