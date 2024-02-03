Krabi fishermen haul in giant squid

Fishermen in Krabi hauled in some rarely seen giant squid on Friday, prompting many people to wonder not only what species they were but also what they might taste like.

Photos of the marine animals, each weighing a whopping 5 kilogrammes, were posted on Facebook by Nuch Juraluck. The sight sparked curiosity and comments ranging from “What type of squid are they?” and “Their meat doesn’t look like a joy to chew.”

The owner of the page, who runs a seafood stall in Muang district of Krabi, said she did not know the official name of the squid but they are commonly called muek jeen by vendors.

Workers at a seafood market in Krabi hold a pair of giant squid, each weighing around 5kg. (Photo: Nuch Juraluck Facebook)

Four or five of the squid were caught from the sea off Krabi by the fishing boat Chokpapimol on Friday and their meat was sold at 100 baht per kg.

Charoenchai Srisuwan, a senior fisheries official in Krabi, said the deep-water squid is known among fishermen as muek jeen and is not commonly found in the area.

Catches are reported only every three to five years, usually by trawlers using large nets, he said, adding that there have been no reports about the squid being caught near the shore.

He said its presence in the the sea near Krabi suggests a possible upturn in biodiversity and fertility resulting from seasonal closures of the fishery. However, he noted that there was also a possibility that the marine animal had migrated after underwater eruptions.