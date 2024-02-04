Proper lighting, barriers ordered for fatal bus plunge bridge

A six-wheeled bus lies in the Kalong Canal after plunging off a bridge in Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan, on Saturday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Police ordered a contractor to install proper lighting and barriers after a factory workers' bus plunged from a bridge that was under improvement in Bang Bo district on Saturday night, killing three people.

Pol Maj Gen Wichit Boonchitwuthikul, Samut Prakan police commander, and subordinates inspected the bridge above the Kalong Canal on Rattanakosin 200 Years Road in tambon Bang Bo of Bang Bo district on Sunday.

At 7pm on Saturday, a six-wheeled white bus plunged from the bridge into the canal. Three people were killed instantly and 18 others injured.

Pol Maj Gen Wichit said he ordered the bridge improvement contractor to install sufficient lighting and place barriers about 100 metres ahead of the bridge to ensure safety.

Initially police charged the seriously-injured bus driver with reckless driving causing death and injury. Police hoped to question the driver about the accident later.

Local police said the bus picked up workers from Nong Chok and Lat Krabang districts of Bangkok and transported them to their factory in the Wellgrow Industrial Estate in Bang Pakong district, and Rattanakosin 200 Years Road was not its usual route.

Atthapol Saibut, a 25-year-old motorist who witnessed the incident, said the bus approached the unlit bridge at high speed. It flew off the bridge ramp, hit side barriers and plunged into the canal.

He said that after the plunge, no one was able break out of the wrecked bus. Construction and rescue workers then smashed its windows to reach victims.

Later a mobile crane was deployed to pull the bus out of the water.

The bridge under construction is seen over the canal on Sunday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)