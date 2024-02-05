Dental cap 'violates' rights

A mobile unit of dentists provides free dental care services to children and elderly people at Lumpini Park. (File photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday claimed the Social Security Office (SSO) is violating human rights by putting a 900 baht cap on dental treatment costs per person per year.

The NHRC launched an inspection after it received a complaint from one insuree in January 2023 that the coverage limit of 900 baht is lower than that under the "gold card" universal health scheme and state official welfare.

The amounts are insufficient and do not cover some treatments, Supatra Nacapew, a member of the NHRC, said on Sunday. In 2016, the Social Security Committee set a coverage limit of 900 baht per insured person each year for check-ups and dental treatments.

However, that sum is insufficient for necessary dental treatment, leading to a growing number of patients with severe dental diseases, Ms Supatra said.

The National Health Service Act 2002 says equal access to public health services of the same standard is a basic right for all.

The law aligns with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the NHRC says.

At most privately-run clinics, basic dental costs are usually over 900 baht, Ms Supatra said. Prices for teeth scaling range from 900–1,800 baht, dental fillings 800–1,500 baht, tooth extraction 900–2,000 baht and impacted tooth removal 2,500–4,500 baht.

The costs that can be reimbursed do not cover various medical services, including X-rays, and medication and medical equipment for dental services, whereas the gold card scheme and state official welfare cover those expenses.

Ms Supatra said a Jan 30 meeting on human rights protection agreed the security fund committee and medical committee should revise the regulation to adjust the ceiling for dental claims. The meeting also urged the committee and the National Health Security office to allow insured to be able to join the gold card system under the National Health Security Act, she added.