Wear yellow on Mondays, PM asks public

Special colour to pay tribute to His Majesty who celebrates 72nd birthday this year

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called on the public to join civil servants and state enterprise staff in wearing yellow shirts every Monday to show loyalty to His Majesty the King in tribute to his 72nd birthday this year.

Speaking after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Mr Srettha, dressed in yellow attire, said that in celebration of His Majesty’s sixth-cycle birthday on July 28, he had instructed state officials to don yellow shirts bearing the 6th cycle emblem every Monday and at other times deemed appropriate.

He also urged those in the private sector and the general public to wear the emblematic yellow shirts, and said state agencies should decorate their buildings with the corresponding flag.

The government announced earlier that it would be organising activities to commemorate His Majesty’s 72nd birthday.

The activities include a royal barge procession on the Chao Phraya River to pay homage to the royal kathin (robe-giving) rite to observe the end of Buddhist Lent this year, a mass ordination of monks dedicated to the King’s birthday and the minting of special commemorative coins.

Starting next week, relics of the Lord Buddha and his chief disciples Sariputra and Moggallana will be enshrined in Thailand for worship in celebration of His Majesty’s birthday.

Brought from India, the relics will be on display at Sanam Luang for people to pay their respects from 9am to 8pm, from Feb 22 to March 19.

After that, they will be moved to Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani and Krabi so that people in various regions can pay homage. Later, the relics will be returned to India.