Motels under strict monitoring to ensure safe Valentine's Day

Roses at the ready: People flock to Pak Khlong Talat flower market on Tuesday to buy roses for Valentine's Day. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Screening of people visiting motels and night-time entertainment venues will be more stringent to ensure the safety of minors on Valentine's Day, according to the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

Pol Col Chanchai Rattanapanich, deputy spokeswoman of the RTP, on Tuesday revealed that national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol has expressed concern over the safety of young people this evening, Valentine's Day.

All agencies under the RTP have been instructed to monitor and prevent crimes against children especially sexual crimes and quarrels, focusing on precarious areas in particular, she said.

Road checkpoints near entertainment venues, motels, pubs and internet cafés will be beefed up to screen motorists and teenagers to minimise the risk of violence and catch people in possession of illegal objects, as well as prevent illegal street racing.

Stringent measures will be carried out at entertainment venues to prevent illegal opening hours, underaged customers, obscene performances and illicit drug use.

Motels across the country have also been urged to avoid admitting minors.

The police meanwhile urged parents to keep an eye on their children and alert them to various potential risks, as well as being wary of accepting food or drinks from strangers that could potentially contain date rape drugs.

According to Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phewphan, chief of the RTP's Forensic Science Office, more than 300 cases of drug-facilitated sexual assault have been reported since 2021. Most cases happened in Bangkok.

Date rape drugs may cause seizures, a slow heartbeat, slow breathing and can even lead to a coma.

Meanwhile, to promote safe sex among Thai youth, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Thailand (AHF) and the Nawamintharachinuthis Horwang Nonthaburi School yesterday held an event called "Condoms are Always in Style".

Also marking International Condom Day 2024, the event aimed to raise awareness among Thai youth about the importance of using condoms, which can prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as unplanned pregnancies.

According to Kristian Arayawongchai, the AHF country programme director, recent data showed worrying numbers of 9,230 new HIV infections among Thai youth, half of them in the 15-24 age group, while the latest rates of condom use were seen to be low.

The event featured interactive activities, including games illustrating the risks of unprotected sex and the benefits of condom use.