Better than roses: Chon Buri couples marry on elephants

A district official presents a marriage licence to a couple during a Valentine’s Day celebration at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chon Buri on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

CHON BURI - Reflecting Thailand’s long association with the majestic beasts, couples riding elephants wearing traditional dress chose Valentine’s Day to exchange their vows in a mass wedding on Wednesday.

“The ceremony is sacred which makes everyone want to have a wedding atop the elephants,” said one of the brides, 36-year-old Narumon Komgpanoy.

“Elephants are considered household and city companions, as well as a symbol of national prosperity.”

The parade of elephants carrying nine couples marched slowly through the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chon Buri.

With dancers in traditional costumes leading the procession, the couples rode their elephants up to a local district official, also sat on an elephant and oversaw the signing of the marriage licences.

The elephant is the country’s national animal and for a time a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag.

“I feel very happy. Actually, today is the day of love, so I feel good about obtaining the marriage licence with my wife,” said one of the grooms, Jirat Somprasung, 36.