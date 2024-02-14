Say it with flowers on Valentine's Day

Pak Khlong Talat packed with people looking for just the right floral expression of love

People flock to the famous Pak Khlong Talat market to buy roses for Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Mention Valentine’s Day, and flowers would be the first thing that comes to everyone’s minds.

In Thailand, Pak Khlong Talat is the most famous flower market and when the season of love arrives, it gets even busier than it usually is, as people look for flowers for their partners, family or themselves.

A glance around the Bangkok market this week reveals that most of the patrons are teenagers. Blooms can be had for as little as 20 baht while the most lavish bouquets can cost 1,000 baht or more depending on the types and sizes of flowers. Customers can customise their own bouquets or pick from what the shop offers.

“There are so many more people when compared to last year, including both retail and wholesale,” one vendor told the Bangkok Post. “This year, the flower prices are a bit lower than last year for some types of flowers. We have a wider range of prices than last year.

“The best-selling flower is still the rose bouquet on Valentine’s Day. We sell roses in many different forms and colours, such as a single rose or a big bouquet. The price will depend on the size and quality. We have prices from 80 to 2,000 baht.

“But other types such as sunflowers are another option,” she said.

Nontawan Luptisopon, a university student, was browsing the flower stalls to choose a gift for her partner.

“I think Valentine’s Day is important to our relationship,” she said. “It’s the universal day for lovers to celebrate or show affection by giving gifts. This year, I bought a cake for my partner. And I received makeup.”

Raksima Chandrakulsiri, another university student, is not in a relationship at the moment and offered a different perspective.

“I used to be excited for Valentine’s Day when I was in high school,” she said. “I and my friends have each other’s heart stickers and I waited for someone to confess. Nowadays, it’s just a normal day for me as a single person. I don't think it’s a special day. But it’s probably a special day for couples.”