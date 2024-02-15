King ‘doesn’t require road closure for motorcades’

Onlookers watch as a car carrying Their Majesties the King and Queen travels to Wongwian Yai in Bangkok for a ceremony to pay homage to the King Taksin the Great Monument on Dec 28, 2020. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasill​)

His Majesty the King stopped road closures for royal motorcades long ago and has advised police to let general vehicles share the roads with motorcades, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence.

His Majesty was concerned about the impacts of royal motorcades on the public and that is why he requested that road closures be abandoned, Rear Adm Thanitpong Sirisawetsak said on Thursday after a meeting of the Defence Council.

The King instructed the Royal Thai Police to set guidelines for proper traffic facilitation, with traffic lanes designated for royal motorcades and other vehicles simultaneously, the spokesman said.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said the Defence Council on Thursday discussed the controversy surrounding a Feb 4 incident in which two political activists honked their car horn and argued with police who had stopped them during a motorcade for Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Natthanon “Frank” Chaimahabud have been detained on charges of sedition, among others, and denied bail.

Mr Sutin said he had ordered the armed forces to prevent such an incident from recurring.

“Protection for the royal institution is the most important issue,” he said. ”The armed forces will do whatever it takes to prevent such an incident from recurring.”

Over the past few days, he said, the military had reacted appropriately to the honking incident, adding that such responses would neither threaten nor violate people’s rights.

The government was aware that some parties wanted the issue to escalate beyond control and it would not let that happen, Mr Sutin said.

Mr Sutin and his aides wore purple neckties on Thursday. He said they wanted to extend moral support towards Princess Sirindhorn and encouraged all Thais to do likewise

Purple is the colour of Saturday, which was the day the princess was born.