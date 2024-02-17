Boat captain missing after collision off Krabi

A search is under way for the captain of a longtail tour boat, Apichart Kobtaisong, who fell into the water off the coast of Krabi on Friday night. (Screen capture)

A search has been launched after the captain of a longtail tour boat went overboard off the coast of Krabi on Friday night.

Officials from Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park have formed a search party of over 30 people with maritime police, regional port officials and coastal police from the Ao Nang station to find Apichart Kobtaisong, 37. He was knocked off his boat after it collided with another vessel in the vicinity of Koh Kai.

The two longtail boats were transporting tourists for a sunset viewing experience on the Andaman coast. Apichart’s boat was leading the second vessel owned by Guitar Roong Tawan 08 Company before the incident occurred.

All 31 passengers on the two boats were unharmed in the collision. However, Apichart was reportedly thrown from his post and could not be located amid high waves and strong winds.

The initial search concluded at 9pm before resuming on Saturday. A drone is being used to expand the search area to a 10-kilometre radius, while divers are also searching murky waters stirred up by high winds.

Yuthapong Damsrisuk, the national park chief, acknowledged the possibility that the boat captain could have perished and been washed out of the initial search zone. Commercial vessels in the area have been also notified to watch for any sightings of Apichart’s body.