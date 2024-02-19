Surrogacy problems to be covered by UHS

An amendment to the law regulating technology-assisted reproduction, better known as the surrogacy law, will see complications at any stage of the pregnancy covered under the universal healthcare scheme (UHS) when passed in the third quarter of this year.

The bill would see coverage begin from conception until at least 30 days after the birth, said Dr Sura Wisedsak, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS).

The policies would cover the costs of treatment for all health complaints that arise as a result of pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum recovery period, he said, adding the amendment was drafted by the DHSS together with the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) in consultation with insurance industry associations.

The bill will next be examined by the DHSS' sub-committee on legal affairs before going to the government's committee on medical technology-assisted reproduction and then cabinet, said Dr Sura.

The government committee is chaired by the Public Health Ministry's permanent secretary.

Since the surrogacy law took effect seven years ago, about 700 surrogacy services have been provided to prospective parents with reproductive problems, said Dr Sura.

Couples who need only assisted reproductive technology, such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and not surrogacy, are not required to have a permit but must still register their foetuses, the doctor said.

At present, about 114 medical institutions are licensed to provide these services, 60% of which are operated by private hospitals and healthcare organisations, with the rest run by state-run hospitals and teaching hospitals.

While the new law is aimed at helping people with reproductive health issues, the police are responsible for ensuring legal surrogacy isn't exploited by human traffickers, he said.

"Especially now that Thailand is an aged society, technology-assisted reproduction will play an important role," Dr Sura said.