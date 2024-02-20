Exat eyes 4 new road projects

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) is rolling out four new expressway projects worth about 120 billion baht.

All are expected to boost the country's economy and stimulate employment.

Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk said that Exat will submit the four proposals to the cabinet soon.

If approval is granted, a construction bidding process will follow, according to Mr Surachet.

He said the projects have been well studied and are worthwhile investments as they are expected to help promote economic growth and employment in the country.

The first is a 16.2km Chatuchot-Lam Luk Ka extension of the Chalongrach expressway with an investment budget of 19 billion baht.

The second is a 17km double-deck expressway, stretching from Ngam Wong Wan to Phaya Thai to Rama IX, costing about 34 billion baht.

Next comes the third part of a northern expressway, connecting the Prasert-Manukitch road to the Bangkok Eastern Outer Ring Road, covering 11.3 kilometres with a budget of 16.96 billion baht.

The last project is the 3.98km first phase of a Phuket expressway from Kathu to Patong, costing 14.67 billion baht, and the 30.62km second phase from Muang Mai to Koh Kaew to Kathu, which is expected to cost 42.63 billion baht.

Mr Surachet said that bidding would first open for the Chatuchot-Lam Luk Ka extension on the Chalongrach expressway.

Exat is expected to soon finish drafting its terms of reference (TOR) for contractors to bid, with construction expected to start late this year and be completed in 2027.

Exat has discussed the sourcing of the 19-billion-baht budget for this project with the Finance Ministry and found no obstacles as the agency has continuously produced positive results, Mr Surachet said.