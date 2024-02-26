Power bank checks urged

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul is concerned about the power bank explosion on a Thai AirAsia flight bound for Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday morning.

The minister was among 186 passengers on the flight and witnessed the incident. Smoke filled the cabin after a power bank exploded, though the crew were able to extinguish the fire within two minutes and the flight landed safely as scheduled.

“I am concerned for passengers because almost everyone carries a power bank on board. I would like to call on airlines and airport officials to check the power banks that passengers bring on board. They must have the Industrial Standards symbol (TIS) to ensure heat resistance,” she said.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation will investigate the incident.