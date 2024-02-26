Swiss cyclist killed in hit-and-run

CHON BURI: A car hit and killed a 73-year-old Swiss cyclist on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district late Sunday night.

Police were informed of the accident on Sukhumvit Road in tambon Na Jomtien about 11.30pm.

The man was unconscious when emergency responders arrived. He did not respond to resuscitation, police said.

The victim had a severe injury to his head and along the right side of his body. A damaged black bicycle rested near his body.

Eyewitnesses told police the cyclist was hit by a speeding car, which then briefly slowed down before accelerating away.

Police were investigating. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.