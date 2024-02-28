Royal fabric patterns to be promoted

The cabinet has proposed to promote royal fabric patterns designed by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya to mark the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King's 6th cycle birthday on July 28, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The government has responded to HRH Princess Sirivannavari's four new series of royal fabric patterns by promoting attires that use the patterns, Mr Srettha announced after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The four series include the Vajiraphak, Khor Chaofah Sirivannavari, heart and Dok Rak Ratphakdi motifs.

Mr Srettha has also instructed Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich to expedite the review of an intangible cultural heritage list in a bid to propose Thai national costumes to Unesco.

The prime minister earlier called on the public to join government officials and state enterprise staff in wearing yellow shirts every Monday to show loyalty to His Majesty the King and to mark his 72nd birthday.