Contractors put on notice over expressway project

Contractors ignoring deadlines, construction standards, and public safety in the building of the Rama II Road expressway will be downgraded by the state budget office, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday.

Comptroller General's Department director-general Patricia Mongkhonvanit was summoned to meet the PM on Monday to address the issue and consider penalising errant contractors following a series of problems on the expressway. The Comptroller General's Department approves budgets for all projects undertaken for the state.

"The problems arising from the delays in the construction work on Rama II Road continue to have somewhat serious effects on people. They must be fixed," Mr Srettha said after the meeting, before he departed for Melbourne for the Asean-Australia summit.

He said any firm failing to meet project deadlines or whose work was substandard would be "downgraded".

"This proposed punishment will encourage them to pay more attention and take more responsibility for their work on construction projects," he said.

Mr Srettha did not make it clear if the proposed punishment would cover both the major contractors and subcontractors and did not explain what "downgrading" involved. Construction firms winning a major project normally subcontract much of the work out to smaller companies, dividing it into various sections.

Rama II Road is the main and most direct road connecting Bangkok with the southern region, including the resort town of Hua Hin. The current government and its predecessor have both agreed that congestion on Rama II has hurt tourism in that region as local and foreign holidaymakers opt for other destinations to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.

The construction of the expressway above the road from Bangkok to Samut Sakhon is intended to cut travel time, but delays in the work and the frequent mishaps and road closures have caused even more congestion, especially at weekends and on long holidays.

Some construction accidents have resulted in fatalities. The most recent one was on Jan 18 when a sling broke, killing a worker and causing the crane's lifting basket to fall. In May, a worker was killed by a falling concrete slab.

The new expressway's construction is divided into 10 contracts. Work started in February 2012 and was supposed to be completed in January next year. The main contractor has already been given a six-month extension.

The work to expand Rama II Road will be finished within its new deadline, if not sooner, with regular follow-ups every two months, said Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Monday.