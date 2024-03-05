Bangkok Post photo of homeward-bound orangutan earns award

Shizuka the orangutan peers through the window of a cage at Suvarnabhumi airport before being flown back to Indonesia on Dec 21, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A Bangkok Post photo showing one of the three orangutans being repatriated to Indonesia from Thailand has received a complimentary award on Reporters' Day.

The prestigious Isra Amantakul Award on Tuesday complimented the photo "Homeward Bound", taken by Bangkok Post photographer Somchai Poomlard, who received a 5,000-baht cash award.

The photo, printed in the Dec 21 edition of the newspaper, shows Shizuka, a 7-year-old orangutan, looking out from its enclosure. It was one of the three apes waiting to be returned to Indonesia from Suvarnabhumi airport on that day. Shizuka was the only female ape among the three.

Police had seized the animals from a wildlife trafficking ring arrested at an unknown location in Thailand in 2016 and sent them to be tended at a wildlife sanctuary in Ratchaburi, before they were given a chance to return home last year.

Mr Somchai said after being told of the award that he was trying to make a photo that would be different from those being taken by other photographers, who were concentrating on all three enclosures, as the trucks carrying the animals reached the airport.

"I was looking at the cage carrying Shizuka and saw it watching out of that small window. I wanted to use what was reflected in her eyes to show how she felt on her way back home," he said.