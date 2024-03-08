House axes one labour bill by MFP

Workers and members of the Labor Network for People's Rights gather in front of parliament on Feb 28 to support a labour bill. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The House of Representatives has rejected a Move Forward Party (MFP) labour welfare bill over fears that it could lead to a 30% rise in labour costs in the country.

However, the House has agreed in principle on two other drafts -- one by the Bhumjaithai Party and another by the MFP.

MFP list-MP Sia Jampathong, the author of the draft, said he was upset with the House's rejection of the bill.

The bill aimed to bring about better work conditions and work-life balance for all workers alike, he said.

The MFP has accused government coalition parties of shooting down any bill being proposed by the main opposition party.

However, Chanin Rungtanakiat, a Pheu Thai Party list-MP and deputy spokesman for the party, speaking in his capacity as chief government whip, said this notion is deemed unfair because another labour welfare bill proposed by the MFP was actually passed on Wednesday.

This bill was passed during its first reading along with another bill proposed by Worasit Liangprasit of the Bhumjaithai Party, he said.

Mr Sia's bill only received 149 supporting votes while 252 other MPs voted against it because the bill could hurt small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), he said.

If passed into law, labour costs would face a 30% rise, he said. Despite the benefits, SMEs could face negative economic impacts, he said.

Mr Sia's draft requires employers to at least hire employees under monthly contracts and pay them no less than the minimum wage while also offering the same benefits given to their permanent counterparts, he said.

The draft also proposed a cap on the maximum work hours per week of 40 hours for all types of work, except jobs classified as dangerous, Mr Chanin said.

Meanwhile, the Bhumjaithai MP's draft aims to require employers to fully pay workers on paternal leave for at most 49 days out of a total of 98 days and grant paternity leave rights to male workers as well.

The other bill, proposed by MFP list-MP Wanvipa Maison, aims to extend the maximum amount of paternity leave days from the current 98 to 180 and require employers to pay workers on paternity leave for no less than 90.