MP sounds alarm over neglected canal

A United Thai Nation Party (UTN) MP called on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to take action to preserve Klong Ong Ang, which he said has suffered from neglect, making it less attractive to tourists.

Addressing the House of Representatives, UTN list-MP Kriangyot Sudlapha on Thursday said local businesses and residents are concerned about deteriorating conditions along the canal in the China Town area that was turned into a walking street.

Located in Phra Nakhon district, the area was reclaimed by the BMA in 2015 and transformed into a public space for recreational activities in 2019. The canal water was cleaned, the walkways paved, and the walls painted with street art.

The area became a city landmark, with bustling walking street activities held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to draw visitors and generate income for the local community.

However, Mr Kriangyot said water pollution has returned to Klong Ong Ang, its walkways were occupied by homeless people, and the walking street activities were not given any attention.

"I'm asking why the BMA no longer organises activities to engage people and generate income for locals," he said.

Following the landscape development, Klong Ong Ang won a "2020 Asian Townscape Award" in 2021 from the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat).

The award "recognises the efforts of municipal administration, business operators, planners/designers, and citizens working together as a team" based on criteria such as environmental friendliness, sustainability, respect for local culture, artistic quality, and regional impact, according to UN-Habitat.