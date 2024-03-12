PM defends B138m renovation budget

Crows are spotted on the new lawn in the grounds of Government House. The lawn replacement costing 498,352 baht is part of the 138-million-baht re-landscaping and procurement project being undertaken at Government House. Chanat Katanyu

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday defended the 138-million-baht budget earmarked for improvement work around Government House, saying the money would be spent on renovating several facilities, not just the lawn.

His remark came after the budget was criticised by activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who said on Sunday the amount was too high.

He called on Mr Srettha to reconsider the plan and review the budget, in line with the pledge he made on March 3 to cut down on unnecessary government expenses.

"The project must be scrutinised, as state funds must be utilised prudently for the benefit of the people and the country," said Mr Ruangkrai.

On Monday, Mr Srettha said the budget won't be spent solely on sprucing up the lawn but on upgrading a number of supporting infrastructures.

He said the government's plan had been distorted by reports which featured pictures of the lawn alongside news of the renovation budget.

"I am confident that everything is in line with laws and regulations and that the budget will be spent efficiently," he said.

According to an announcement by the Secretariat of the Prime Minister, 32 million baht from the 138-million-baht budget for upgrades would be spent on installing smoke detectors in the Thai Ku Fah building and 11 million baht on developing a digital office system, while 8.5 million baht would go on upgrading the internet and office management system.

Natreeya Taweewong, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, said the investment in IT systems, security enhancement and landscape development falls under the 2022 digital development scheme, which can be funded with this year's budget.

The digital development scheme is aimed at enhancing security systems to tackle cybersecurity threats to the government's database, according to Ms Natreeya.

She said the budget will also be used to procure two sets of electronic devices for Government House employees as a backup measure in case of a malfunction.

Ms Natreeya said that the improvement to the lawn at Government House will be carried out at the same time as the scheduled maintenance of state offices and other landmarks registered with the Fine Arts Department.

The allocation has been thoroughly reviewed, she insisted.