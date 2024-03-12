Police: Horse miscarried after abuse by expat

Offender and father called in to negotiate with owner after act caught on CCTV

The white mare abused by a young foreign man is seen on its owner’s farm in Thalang district of Phuket. (Photo: Thalang police)

PHUKET: Police in Thalang district are investigating a complaint by a horse owner that a young foreign man molested his pregnant horse and caused its miscarriage.

The 50-year-old horse owner, identified only as Chatrote, told officers that a foreign man sneaked into his horse farm on Soi Bang Sai in tambon Pa Khlok, said Pol Col Nikorn Chuthong, chief of the Thalang station. He then inserted his arm into the sex organ of the pregnant 10-year-old mare, the horse breeder said.

The complainant told police that he had been monitoring CCTV at the farm because he was concerned about the condition of the white mare, having noticed discharges of fluid in recent days. The molestation by the young foreigner was captured on video. The horse was nine months pregnant.

Pol Col Nikorn identified the suspect as a 19-year-old foreign man. Police have met the suspect and his father who lived near the horse farm. Police told both parties to turn up at the Thalang police station on Saturday for negotiations with the owner.