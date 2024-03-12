France said to back Thai visa-free push

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to France. (Photo: Thai Khu Fah Facebook)

Thailand has gained support from France for its ambitious plan to seek a visa-free agreement with European countries in the Schengen area, while intending to accelerate negotiations for a free trade agreement with the EU, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris. The two leaders held a joint press conference on Monday afternoon Paris time.

Mr Macron was willing to lend support to Thailand’s bid to seal a visa-free deal with the Schengen area, Mr Srettha said in a separate interview with Thai media.

Thailand and France could begin their joint push for the visa-free initiative some time after the 2024 European Parliament election, scheduled to be held from June 6-9, said Mr Srettha.

A resolution is possible by the end of this year, he added.

The Schengen area encompasses 27 European countries that have abolished border controls at their mutual borders.

Mr Srettha said he had stressed to Mr Macron that a visa-free programme would not only bring more opportunities to tourists and businesses but also provide opportunities for people of Thailand and the Schengen countries to cooperate in other aspects.

As for the Thailand-EU free trade agreement, Thailand now expects negotiations to yield a fruitful result in about 18 months, he said.

The two leaders also discussed military cooperation between Thailand and France, said Mr Srettha, adding that follow-up talks would address more details.

A Thai business delegation, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit France in May, while a French delegation will visit Thailand in September, he added.

Mr Macron himself will visit Thailand again next year, the premier said.

At their earlier joint briefing, Mr Srettha had stressed Thailand’s ambition to become a regional hub in eight development areas: tourism, medical and health care, food and agriculture, aviation, transport, futuristic vehicle production, digital economy and finance.

He extended an invitation on behalf of Thailand for France and its people to become a core partner in the country’s ambitious development plans.

Mr Srettha also expressed his wish to see Thailand and France work together to incorporate more of Thailand’s world-renowned silk into the French fashion industry.

Over the past two days, he said, he had meetings with executives of more than 20 leading French companies in various business areas, including carmaking, aviation, clean energy, fashion, sports, hotels and tourism.

He also met with executives of Formula 1 and said they expressed interest in Thailand as a potential site for hosting an F1 motor racing event.

More discussions will ensue, he said, adding that the earliest that Thailand could be added to the F1 race calendar might be 2027.