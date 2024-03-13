Parents of accused teen killers fined

A still taken from security camera footage shows five boys assaulting 47-year-old Buaphan on the side of a road in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo in the early morning of Jan 12.

SA KAEO: The Sa Kaeo Juvenile and Family Court on Wednesday fined the parents of a group of teenagers who allegedly killed a 47-year-old intellectually disabled woman, 5,000 baht each.

Police had sought prosecution of the parents of the five boys, aged 13 to 16, who are accused of killing Buaphan Tansu.

Under the Child Protection Act, the parents were charged with supporting or allowing their children to behave improperly.

After leaving the courtroom, some of the parents told reporters the court fined them 10,000 baht each, but due to their confessions, the court commuted the fines to 5,000 baht each.

They had been facing possible jail terms of up to three months and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht.

The media asked court officials for further details of the court ruling, but officials would not comment.

It marks the first time the parents of teenagers who have committed serious crimes have received legal punishment.

Meanwhile, in another twist to the case, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is also probing how the woman’s 56-year-old husband, Panya Khongsaenkham, was allegedly tortured by Aranyaprathet police to falsely confess that he murdered his wife. Security camera footage on Jan 11 allegedly showed that Buaphan was assaulted, abducted and killed by the teenagers who later disposed of her body in a nearby pond.

An order was endorsed by Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, acting director-general of the DSI, to establish whether the police had unlawfully pressed criminal charges against Mr Panya before the footage was widely seen.

If their guilt is proven, their conduct will be considered to have been in violation of the Act on the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances.

Watcharin Phanurat, a deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), said earlier that the attorney-general has also set up a panel of nine public prosecutors to oversee the DSI investigation.

Mr Watcharin said this is not a joint investigation by the OAG and the DSI. The prosecutors, he said, are only responsible for overseeing the probe until it is concluded.

He said the panel can appoint sub-panels to support its work and submit its findings to the attorney-general regularly. The case has received considerable public attention as some state officials have been implicated, he added.