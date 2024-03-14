BMA pushes to amend city planning law

The pavement on Sarasin Road along Lumpini Park has been given a new look after 80 power poles were removed and the lines put underground from the Ratchadamri intersection to the Witthayu intersection. SOMCHAI POOMLARD

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is looking to see if it is feasible to push for a city planning law to offer compensation to owners of land needed for upgrading public infrastructure.

Bangkok deputy governor Wissanu Sapsompol said on Wednesday the BMA has asked some property owners to allow part of their land to be used for expanding adjacent pavements and the building of ramps for wheelchair-bound pedestrians.

Several owners have agreed to the request from City Hall, which is working to proceed with the expansion projects.

He admits, however, that the city planning law does not permit compensation to be offered to owners whose land is used for the expansion or upgrade of public services. The BMA is seeking to amend the law and revise the city plan.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, meanwhile, said the BMA has finished repairing 300 kilometres of pavements and is in the process of building 80km of new ones in the capital.

The problem with constructing new pavements equipped with wheelchair ramps is they are obstructed by signboards and trees. Cutting down trees to pave the way for pavements has been met with resistance by residents.