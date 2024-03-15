Backing sought for OECD bid

Courting Germany: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin shakes hands with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz as they hold a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand is seeking Germany's support in its bid to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

He made the remark at a joint press conference with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Thursday, according to government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke who gave a summary of the meeting.

Mr Scholz said Germany attaches importance to strengthening ties, particularly in areas of economic cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia, as bilateral trade between Thailand and Germany has increased by more than 20%. Germany is also ready to consider supporting Thailand's bid to join the OECD, which will help facilitate negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Union, Mr Chai quoted the German Chancellor as saying.

Mr Srettha also expressed hope that the two sides would work together to promote mutual trade and investment through a Thai-EU FTA. He also hoped that Germany would support Thailand's bid to join the OECD as well as its push to reach visa-free travel arrangement deals with European states in the Schengen area, the spokesman said.

Mr Srettha also affirmed Thailand's commitment to promoting political, economic, and social security in accordance with predictable and rules-based democratic processes to boost the confidence of Germany and other countries.

Both leaders also agreed to elevate ties between the two countries to a strategic partnership, of which further details will be discussed under an existing bilateral dialogue mechanism.

Under the strategic partnership, Thailand believes that bilateral cooperation will increase in a more inclusive manner, covering regional cooperation with Asean and in the Indo-Pacific region. This will also promote partnerships for sustainable development to overcome challenges.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in clean energy, solar/wind/water power generation, and green hydrogen, as well as cooperation in electric vehicles (EV), especially EV manufacturing, technology and knowledge transfer, and promotion of related industries. Mr Srettha also affirmed the government's commitment to continue supporting Germany's investment in the manufacturing of conventional internal combustion engines and hybrid vehicles.