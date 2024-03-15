Thaksin tours old power base

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra visit Nong Khieo Huai Yuak reservoir in Muang district of Chiang Mai on Thursday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's trip to his home province of Chiang Mai on Thursday is seen as a bid to bolster the ruling Pheu Thai Party's popularity after its defeat to the more progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) in the May 14 election.

Pheu Thai lost ground to the MFP, including in Bangkok's 32 constituencies and the northern province of Chiang Mai, which is considered the party's "capital".

With 10 constituency seats up for grabs in Chiang Mai in last year's election, the MFP secured seven while Pheu Thai won only two. The other was secured by the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

In the 2019 election, Chiang Mai had nine constituency seats, and Pheu Thai won them all.

Thaksin has long been seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, which cobbled together a coalition government and is now led by his youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Thaksin arrived in Chiang Mai on his private jet on Thursday -- his first trip following his release from the Police General Hospital on parole last month, and his first visit to his native province in 17 years.

Thaksin, accompanied by Ms Paetongtarn, her husband Pitaka Suksawat and their daughter Thitarn, arrived at Wing 41 at 9.28am.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn led police to oversee security.

The 74-year-old convicted former prime minister then visited the Royal Park Rajapruek, an 81-hectare botanical garden built in Chiang Mai's Muang district in 2006 when Thaksin was prime minister.

Upon his arrival, Phudit Insuwan, a former MP of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party, who was among the waiting supporters, presented him with a Buddha statue.

Thaksin greeted his supporters. He held his daughter's hand throughout the trip while a nurse closely attended to his needs as he continued to wear a neck brace.

Joining him on the trip were ex-PM and Thaksin's brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat, Thaksin's younger sister Yaowapa Wongsawat, Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Chatuporn Burutphat, and Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Wongsitthithavorn.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow and permanent secretary for the ministry Prayoon Insakul were also there to welcome Thaksin.

Phichai Ratnatilaka Na Bhuket, an academic at the National Institute of Development Administration, told the Bangkok Post the outpouring of support in Chiang Mai underscores Thaksin's political clout.

"The real power is in his hands. He can have the final say on which direction the government will go," he said.

He added that it would be hard for Pheu Thai to regain its popularity as it is seen to be aligned with old foes, such as the PPRP.

Mr Phichai said while staunch supporters of Thaksin will continue to back Pheu Thai, some were upset with its about-face.

"Even if Thaksin steps in to help Pheu Thai, it is unlikely that he will be able to win back those supporters," he said.

"I don't think unhappy supporters will change their minds as long as Pheu Thai remains aligned with the old power groups."

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, told the Bangkok Post he believed Thaksin's visit to Chiang Mai had political implications.

"Thaksin did not return to Thailand because he only wanted to look after his grandchildren. He will have to engage in politics to help restore Pheu Thai's popularity," he said.

The naming of a new Senate this year and the election of members of provincial administrative organisations early next year will be pointers on what to expect, Mr Stithorn said.