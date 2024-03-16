Scientists team up to unlock new plant’s secrets

Jaeng Suranaree is discovered by a team from Suranaree University of Technology in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhiu and Dan Khun Thot districts in 2021. (Photo: Synchrotron Light Research Institute)

Scientists from several research centres are jointly studying the newly discovered plant, Jaeng Suranaree, to find its benefits and genetic distinction among other closely related plants.

Kanjana Thammanu, a scientist at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation's Thai Synchrotron National Lab, said recently that her lab is cooperating with other research centres in using infrared radiation from synchrotron light to analyse Maerea koratensis Srisanga & Watthana, commonly known as Jaeng Suranaree in Thai.

They are also studying its genetic characteristics to classify it accurately as well as analyse its medical benefits.

The research organisations teaming up with the Thai Synchrotron National Lab to study the plant include Suranaree University of Technology’s Plant Genetic Conservation Project Center, under the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and the research centre dedicated to studying the anatomy of Jaeng Suranaree and Jaeng Siam.

Jaeng Suranaree was discovered by a team from Suranaree University of Technology in Nakhon Ratchasima's Sikhiu and Dan Khun Thot districts in 2021. It cannot be found in any other province.

The word "koratensis" in its scientific name comes from Nakhon Ratchasima's second name, Korat. It was named Jaeng Suranaree to honour Thao Suranaree, a well-known historical figure from Korat, and Suranaree University of Technology.

The research team used the synchrotron radiation (SR) infrared (IR) microspectroscopy technique to compare Jaeng Suranaree’s seeds with those of Jaeng Siam, a similar plant found in Sikhiu.

It was found that Jaeng Suranaree's seeds contain higher fat while Jaeng Siam's seeds contain higher protein and carbohydrate.

The information will lead to further studies to find its benefits which will add value to it by allowing it to be used for medical or cosmetic product development.