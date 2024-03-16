Water supplies run low for off-season farmers

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Rice farmers in this northeastern province are grappling with severe water shortages after taking the gamble of cultivating off-season rice during the dry season. Three mid-sized reservoirs currently have low water supplies, causing many rice fields to dry out.

The water level in Nong Kok Reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima's Non Thai district is rapidly decreasing. It currently holds only 498,000 cubic metres of water, or 16.78% of its capacity.

As a result, the reservoir has stopped distributing water to farmers engaged in off-season rice cultivation. The reservoir is currently prioritising the supply of water to villagers in Non Thai and Pra Thong Kham for consumption, with the aim of preventing drought and water shortages from impacting them during next year's dry season.

Sanong Kosantia, a 59-year-old villager in Non Thai, said this year's drought came extremely early and Nong Kok Reservoir's water supply is running out quickly.

Much of its supply has been sent to Pra Thong Kham Hospital and the Sa Chon Khe area in Non Thai, which has raised concerns among villagers, said Ms Sanong.

According to the provincial office of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID), three mid-sized reservoirs in the area, including Huay Prasat Yai Reservoir in Dan Khun Thot, Bueng Kraton Reservoir in Prathai and Nong Kok Reservoir, are facing critical water shortages, with their water levels dipping below 30% of capacity. Notably, Nong Kok Reservoir is at its lowest, with only 16.78% remaining.

Other villagers said rice farmers in many areas in this northeastern province who took the risk of cultivating off-season rice during this dry spell are experiencing acute water scarcity.

Tang Prachitkhonburi, a rice farmer in Khon Buri district which has been hit by the shortages, is struggling as water sources near his farm are rapidly drying up due to the hot and dry weather conditions. Hundreds of rai of rice fields in neighbouring farms have died, he said.

Mr Tang said although many farmers in Khon Buri knew that Moon Bon Dam served as Khon Buri’s main water source and would cease supplying water due to its low supply, they still opted to grow off-season rice during the dry spell. This was due to the high price of rice fetching around 10 baht per kilogramme.