30,000 illegally-imported pairs of trousers worth B6m seized

A tourist donning Thai traditional costume walks past a shop selling clothing with elephant designs near Wat Arun, better known among visitors as the Temple of Dawn, on Feb 5. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​l)

Police in charge of economic crimes have confiscated 30,000 elephant-patterned trousers from a warehouse in Bang Khuntien district of Bangkok.

No import taxes were believed to have been paid on the trousers.

Pol Maj Gen Phutthidet Boonkraphue, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), used a search warrant to inspect the warehouse on Kanchanaphisek Road on Sunday and seized 30,000 pairs of trousers worth at least 6 million baht as all were brought into the country without import tax payments, Traffic Police radio said.

The clothing was ready to be distributed or sold on online platforms to customers, the ECD said without giving details on the importer of the trousers, the owner of the warehouse or the origin of the products.

The ECD only said police will order people in connection with the seized items to show evidence to prove that import taxes had been paid or they would be charged with breaching the Customs Act.

Elephant-patterned trousers are very popular in the country.

Last month, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was unhappy about the influx of the same trousers made in China into Thai markets as they could violate copyrights. The Commerce Ministry later threatened to ban the Chinese clothing imports.