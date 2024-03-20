Thaksin goes to probation office

Convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was present at Bangkok Probation Office 1 in Bangkok Noi district on Monday to report to Department of Probation officials one day earlier than scheduled.

He was scheduled to report to the agency on Tuesday as he would have been on parole for one month that day.

According to reports, police officers placed Bangkok Probation Office 1 under tight security during the time of Thaksin's visit, which did not take long. Other individuals and parking were not allowed at the office at the time.

Thaksin is required to report to the Probation Department every month during his first four months on parole. After that period, he will be allowed to report once every two months. The reporting date for each month can be rescheduled to a later or earlier date within the given date range.

Regarding calls for reconsideration of Thaksin's parole after he met representatives and government officials in Chiang Mai last week was seen as political, Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said the Corrections Act does not forbid an individual on parole from meeting with other individuals.

He also suggested that Thaksin could also make field trips together with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in the future if such action is not restricted by any of the Department of Probation's 10 conditions.