Fix sought for repairs delay following fireworks blast

The buildings damaged by the fireworks explosion in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat last year. Border Patrol Police Unit 4414

The authorities are finding a way to continue the reconstruction of houses damaged by an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in tambon Muno in Narathiwat's Sungai Kolok district, after the work was halted due to a violation of procurement regulations.

The explosion, which occurred on July 29 last year, damaged 649 houses belonging to residents of the Muno market community.

Local authorities have repaired some of the affected houses and the owners have moved back in.

However, 79 other residences that were also ruined by the explosion have not been restored.

The halt and delay in restoring the damaged houses are due to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department's (DPMD) Narathiwat office breaching the Comptroller General's (CGD) guidelines on the use of procured funds.

According to reports, the DPMD's Narathiwat office acted too early, using its 49,500-baht budget for each house and a 100-million-baht budget from the Prime Minister's Office fund for reconstruction to rebuild the affected homes as soon as possible.

The move was a violation of the CGD's procurement regulations, which do not allow an allocation that comes from the Prime Minister's Office's fund to be spent on this particular kind of reconstruction work.

Wasan Chaithaweewong, chief of Narathiwat's DPMD office, said the halt in the reconstruction of the 79 houses is mandatory because of the violation, even though many contractors have shown interest in bidding for it.

If he allowed the bidding to take place, he and the DPMD office would have to take full responsibility, so the agency would wait for the CGD to resolve the issue and allow the reconstruction to continue legally.