Srettha lists challenges to democracy at Seoul forum

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivers a statement via video conference at the 3rd Summit for Democracy in Seoul under the theme: "Democracy for Future Generations". (Photo: Government House)

Rising inequality and social media's divisive influence are global challenges that democracy needs to confront, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday.

The premier delivered a statement via video conference at the 3rd Summit for Democracy in Seoul under the theme: "Democracy for Future Generations", at the invitation of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.

Mr Srettha, also the finance minister, said it was a great honour to represent Thailand for the first time at the summit and emphasised that last year's general elections reinforced Thailand's democratic values.

Democracy is now facing a series of global challenges, such as rising inequality and the negative impact of social media, Mr Srettha said.

First, democracy requires good governance, public participation, an inclusive society, the rule of law and respect for human rights, he said.

A successful democracy must be able to address the multi-dimensional needs of the people, consisting of civil and political rights, as well as social, economic and cultural rights.

While acknowledging challenges inherited from the recent past, he said the government remains committed to promoting such rights, building upon such achievements such as the universal health coverage and education for all schemes, Mr Srettha said.

Thailand will have a Marriage Equality Bill, which is now being vetted in parliament, he said.

In addition, democracy is an ongoing process, not a final destination, Mr Srettha said. To fulfil people's expectations, it must adapt and evolve. For nations with the scars of setbacks in democracy, managing public expectations and nurturing the democratic progress is an ongoing endeavour that demands unwavering commitment.

Third, there is no one–size–fits–all democracy, but the democratic principle must be universal, said the prime minister. There are diverse forms of democracy and political systems around the world, he added.

People are facing common global and inter-generational challenges, ranging from climate change and the environment to the digital divide. What the world needs now is greater international cooperation, stronger multilateralism, and more humanitarian cooperation, said Mr Srettha.

"Leaders must always listen to and respect people’s will," he said. "Leaders also have to hear more from the younger generation. This is to ensure democracy continues to thrive and serve as an essential foundation for the betterment of future generations."