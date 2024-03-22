SRT renovates train carriages for disabled travellers

A newly renovated passenger carriage with space and facilities to support people with disabilities. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is renovating 10 passenger carriages to accommodate people with disabilities, said Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the office of the SRT governor.

Mr Aekkarat said on Thursday the 10 second-class carriages have been in service since 2012 and are now being renovated, with the first two being ready for use by the end of this month. The other carriages are expected to be ready in April (three cars), May (two cars), and October (two cars), he added.

Mr Aekkarat said the renovation will focus on ensuring the safety of passengers with disabilities and providing them with user-friendly facilities.

He said the renovation work includes a closed-system toilet, a platform ladder, and an escalator.

Mr Aekkarat added that the SRT also had 115 CNR Special Express Train carriages that people with disabilities could use, with destinations covering the northern, northeastern, and southern train routes.

SRT governor Nirut Maneepan said that 16 second-class carriages will be renovated next year.