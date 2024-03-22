Pol Gen Roy transferred from police post to be new NSC chief

Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote is now the National Security Council secretary-general. (File photo)

Deputy police chief Roy Inkhapairote has been appointed as the new National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general following a royal endorsement.

According to the Royal Gazette released on Thursday, His Majesty the King approved the appointment of Pol Gen Roy as the new NSC secretary-general, effective last Tuesday (March 12).

The official transfer followed a cabinet decision in January, following the vacancy at the council's top position after the retirement of Gen Supot Malaniyom in September last year.

Pol Gen Roy was among the four candidates for the national police chief position last year, but Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol was selected for the post.

The new NSC chief will retire in October.