Paetongtarn joins ‘mini-NDC’ advisory board

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra picks out a jacket as she joins the orientation for the national defence curriculum for young executives on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been appointed as one of three advisory board members for the first national defence curriculum for young executives, also known as the mini-NDC course.

Ms Paetongtarn, who is also enrolled in the course sponsored by the National Defence College, joined the orientation for the course on Friday.

Those enrolled in the course chose Col Ekkarat Singhapong as its president. The three advisory board members are Ms Paetongtarn; Issara Sereewatthanawut, deputy secretary-general of King Prajadhipok’s Institute; and Khanapoj Joemrith, a friend of Ms Paetongtarn.

The board will provide advice to the president and ensure that the course runs smoothly.

The course is meant for mid-level military personnel, civil servants, businesspeople and others, including social media influencers, actors and actresses. Part of the military’s soft-power push, it aims to raise participants’ awareness about national security and enhance critical, analytical and leadership skills.

It is the first course of its kind for younger professionals. Previous courses run by the NDC have been tailored for executives in their 50s.

Ms Paetongtarn is one of 150 people chosen from among 500 applicants to attend the mini-NDC course. The course will run from April until September.

Of the 150 people enrolled, 50 are armed forces colonels or senior police officers, while the rest are civilians from various fields, including politics.

“I had been wanting to join the [traditional] NDC programme for a long time. So when it opened for young executives, I jumped at the opportunity,” Ms Paetongtarn told reporters.

She said she believes the new connections from the course will benefit her in the future, especially in politics.

“A new society inspires you to learn new things from new people,” she said, adding that it is normal to expect benefits from courses.

Asked about military reform, she said that everyone, not just the military, needs to adapt to fast-evolving global trends.

“It doesn’t matter whether the issues are big or small, communication is crucial, and all parties should discuss important problems in parliament to find a solution,” said Ms Paetongtarn.