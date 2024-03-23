Police recover visitor’s Cartier gold bracelet

Chinese man grateful to vendor who found B750,000 wedding gift and brought it to station

Visitor Wang Lei receives his lost diamond-studded gold bracelet from Pol Col Prathuang Phonmana, chief of the Muang district police station in Phuket. (Photo: Muang police station)

PHUKET: A Chinese man has thanked local police for their help in finding a diamond-studded gold bracelet worth 750,000 baht that he lost on a road in Muang district.

Wang Lei, 45, also expressed his gratitude to a Myanmar woman who had found the wedding gift and brought it to a local police station.

Mr Wang filed a report with the Muang district police station at 12.50am Friday, saying he had lost his Cartier bracelet while parking his car on Thalang Road in tambon Talad Yai at about 11pm on Thursday.

The bracelet was worth about 150,000 yuan, or about 750,000 baht, according to Mr Wang. He told police it had sentimental value because it was a wedding gift.

On Friday morning, police investigators and tourist police took the visitor to the area where the bracelet was last seen. A review of security video showed a young woman picking it up from the road.

The officers located the woman, who was a Myanmar national selling goods in the area. She told police that she had already handed the bracelet in to police at the station at 10.30am on Friday.

Mr Wang was then contacted to come and get the bracelet at the station.