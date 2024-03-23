Student ‘Yok’ calls halt to political activism

Teen activist Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai walks outside Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School after being turned away by school authorities in July last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Student Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai has announced that she has ended her political activism and returned to live with the family from whom she had been estranged.

The 15-year-old made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday. She said she would remain a supporter of the music industry and non-formal education.

Ms Thanalop is the youngest person to have been charged with violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese-majeste law. A total of 269 people have been charged under Section 112 since its use was revived in response to youth-led protests that began in mid-2020.

She was arrested on March 28 last year, the same day that a 24-year-old man was caught spray-painting a “No 112” message on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok. Police said they had a warrant for the teen in connection with an earlier protest activity.

She subsequently spent 50 days in a juvenile detention centre before a court ordered her release. Her lese-majeste case has yet to begin in court.

On her release Ms Thanalop made headlines for her frequent attempts to return to Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School, where she claimed to be enrolled, while snubbing the school’s uniform rules. She later claimed she had been expelled from the school.

However, the school clarified that Ms Thanalop had not been formally admitted since her parents had failed to turn up to enrol her. School officials also said her activities had been disruptive and some other students were “terrified” of her.

Ms Thanalop had been placed under the care of Netiporn “Bung” Saneysangkhom, an activist and core leader of the hard-core Thalu Wang protest group.

Ms Netiporn, 28, has been on a hunger strike since Jan 27 to protest against the revocation of her bail in a lese-majeste case. She began the hunger strike on the day she was sentenced to a month in jail for contempt of court in connection with a protest in support of another lese-majeste defendant.